Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $93.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.