Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Danone to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.29 on Monday. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

