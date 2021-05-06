DAOBet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,962.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,962.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,282.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.89 or 0.02646324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.88 or 0.00790598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00081898 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001922 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

