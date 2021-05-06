Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $73.89. 4,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,958,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

