Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. 902,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.