Darren Simmons Sells 14,584 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 40.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Everi by 18.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 714,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Everi by 6.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

