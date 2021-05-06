Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.42.

DDOG opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,557.15 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,433,765 shares of company stock worth $125,749,825. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

