DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

