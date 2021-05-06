DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,203.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,064.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.