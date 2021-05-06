DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $65.41 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.49 and a 1-year high of $420.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.60.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

