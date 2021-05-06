Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $$12.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

