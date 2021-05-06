DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Sells $3,306,417.66 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.52. 535,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,958. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DaVita by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

