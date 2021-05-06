DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

