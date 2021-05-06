Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 6,057 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.66. The company had a trading volume of 84,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.