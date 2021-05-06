Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.06. 160,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $116.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

