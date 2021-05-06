Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the quarter. The Clorox makes up approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $36,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $185.62. 43,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

