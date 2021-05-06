Decentral Games Price Hits $341.04 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $341.04 or 0.00600542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $70.90 million and $754,622.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00264737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.76 or 0.01161773 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00741250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,901.72 or 1.00198929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

