Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCPH stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.