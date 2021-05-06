Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 39,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,585. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 91,950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

