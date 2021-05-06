Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Lowered to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 41,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

