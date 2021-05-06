DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 171.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

