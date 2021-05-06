DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 18,131 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.