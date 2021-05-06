DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,130 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

