Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

NYSE:DEN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

