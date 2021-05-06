DePay (DEPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $588,778.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. DePay has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $588,778.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00006486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00264822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.01130530 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.24 or 0.00737036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,054.22 or 0.99826281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,157 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

