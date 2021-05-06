DermTech (DMTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

