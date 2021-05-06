Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,437.57 ($44.91).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 4,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Shares of DLN stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,419 ($44.67). 209,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,225. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,497 ($45.69). The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,313.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,166.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.