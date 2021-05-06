Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

GIL opened at C$43.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$44.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.79. The company has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.70.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

