Desjardins Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 2,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.