Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €120.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €119.18 ($140.21).

Shares of SAF opened at €122.54 ($144.16) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €119.72 and its 200-day moving average is €114.18. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

