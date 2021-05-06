Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.92.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.32 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $791,225 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.