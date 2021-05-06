Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,665.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,295.68.

BKNG stock opened at $2,337.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,389.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,161.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.25) by $1.99. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

