Deutsche eMark Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $485,110.45 and $190.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

