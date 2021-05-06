Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Issues Earnings Results

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.58. 116,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.