Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 300,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.66.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

