Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

FANG stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

