DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

