Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,801 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Canon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

