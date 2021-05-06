Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 73,797 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

