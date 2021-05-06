Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,625 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of TESSCO Technologies worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TESS opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $99.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

