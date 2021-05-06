Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,558 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.