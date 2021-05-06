Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.11. 242,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $98.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
