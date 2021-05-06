Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $94.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

