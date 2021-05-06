DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ (DRTT) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank of Canada

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.30 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $323.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.