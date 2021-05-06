DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. DISH Network has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

