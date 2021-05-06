DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $50.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DISH. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of DISH opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

