Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 9.4%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s stock price dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 34,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,216,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

DHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

