Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $284.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.44.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

