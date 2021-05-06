dKargo (DKA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $931,467.00

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $163.24 million and approximately $931,467.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00083869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00806799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.75 or 0.09043160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.