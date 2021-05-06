DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.0 days.

DKSH stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

